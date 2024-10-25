With expectations and

Investors were pleased, however, with the robust increase in margins across the board and talks of new models in 2025.

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock exploded 20% higher following earnings despite missing revenue estimates.

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

