Xeris Biopharma Holdings: Promising Pipeline And Strategic Partnerships Make It Attractive
Summary
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is an overlooked specialty pharmaceutical company with three FDA-approved products, utilizing its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect technologies to develop innovative injectable drug formulations.
- Gvoke and Recorlev drive Xeris' rapid growth, with Gvoke holding 34% of the retail glucagon market and Recorlev expanding its patient base by 124%.
- Xeris' strategic partnerships and promising pipeline, particularly XP-8121 for hypothyroidism, offer strong potential for value creation and long-term growth.
- Xeris is a Strong Buy due to its solid growth, innovative technology platforms, and strategic efforts aimed at driving shareholder value.
