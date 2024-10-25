Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Alfonso de Angoitia - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Francisco Valim - Chief Executive Officer, Cable & Sky

Carlos Phillips - Chief Financial Officer

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

Carlos de Legarreta - Itau

Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Grupo Televisa's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the press release, which explains the use of forward-looking statements and applies to everything that we discuss in today's call and in the earnings release.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Televisa. Please go ahead, sir.

Alfonso de Angoitia

Thank you, Elsa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Francisco Valim, CEO of Cable and Sky; and Carlos Phillips, CFO of Grupo Televisa.

Before discussing our third quarter operating and financial performance, let me share with you what we believe are the key milestones achieved so far this year, both at Grupo Televisa and TelevisaUnivision.

First, the corporate restructuring process at our Cable segment intended to improve profitability, optimize CapEx, increase free cash flow generation and position us well to achieve sustainable revenue growth over the coming years is already delivering results. The measures implemented so far have allowed us to improve profitability by almost 400 basis points to 39.4% relative to the third quarter of 2023 as we are confident that our Cable EBITDA margin will continue to expand gradually over the coming years due to ongoing efficiencies.

Regarding CapEx optimization, our year-to-date cable investments of almost $290 million have declined by around 38% year-on-year, while our Cable