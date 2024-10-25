New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sal DiMartino - Director of IR

Joseph Otting - Chairman, President and CEO

Craig Gifford - CFO

Kris Gagnon - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Dave Rochester - Compass Point

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Chris McGratty - KBW

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Operator

Sal DiMartino

Thank you, Regina, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the management team of New York Community Bancorp for today's call. Today's discussion of the company's third quarter results will be led by Chairman, President and CEO, Joseph Otting; along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Craig Gifford; and our Chief Credit Officer, Kris Gagnon. Before the discussion begins, I would like to remind everyone that our quarterly earnings press release and investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of our company website at ir.mynycb.com.

Additionally, certain comments made today by the management team of New York Community Bancorp may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of