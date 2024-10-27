AMD: The Overvalued Kingdom Of Challenges
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock remains a Strong Sell despite a 6% price drop since my last call, with significant reaction expected to Q3 earnings on October 29.
- AMD's new AI products, including Turin EPYC CPUs and Instinct MI325x AI accelerator, failed to excite investors, leading to a stock price decline.
- AMD's inventory has grown to nearly $5 billion, representing 21% of TTM revenue, a concerning level compared to Nvidia's 7% ratio.
- The upcoming earnings release is crucial for AMD investors, especially after the underwhelming response to the recent AI product unveiling.
