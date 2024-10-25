FedEx: A Long-Term Bet On Stability And Dividends (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 25, 2024 1:45 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock
Summary

  • FedEx's Q1 2025 results missed expectations, but the stock has rebounded, showing resilience despite challenges like lower demand, rising expenses, and increased competition.
  • FedEx is implementing price hikes and cost-cutting measures to counteract weak B2B shipments, inflation, and competition, aiming for modest revenue growth in fiscal 2025.
  • FedEx's strong cash flow and reasonable stock valuation make it a stable option for long-term investors seeking steady returns and solid dividend growth.
  • I am upgrading FedEx to a “Buy” rating due to its reliable financial health, strategic initiatives, and potential for stable, long-term returns.
Thesis

Roughly a month ago, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, and, well, it didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard—earnings per share fell $1.17 short of expectations, and revenue missed forecasts by a rather hefty $335.85 million. This

The mission of Grassroots Trading rests on the following principles: providing objective, unbiased, and balanced research, backed by solid data and completely void of emotional influences or preference for companies; focusing on small- to mid-cap companies, offering the Seeking Alpha investor compelling points of view on these often overlooked investment opportunities; and periodically identifying potential opportunities in large- and mega-cap companies, expanding the scope to provide encompassing coverage of the dynamic equity markets.

