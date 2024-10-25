First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Crawley - Corporate Controller

Archie Brown - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Harrod - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Andrew Leischner - KBW

Scott Crawley

Yes. Good morning. Thank you, Jeannie. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss First Financial Bancorp's third quarter and year-to-date financial results.

Participating on today's call will be Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Harrod, Chief Credit Officer.

Both the press release we issued yesterday and the accompanying slide presentation are available on our website at www.bankatfirst.com under the Investor Relations section. We'll make reference to the slides contained in the accompanying presentation during today's call. Additionally, please refer to the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the third quarter 2024 earnings release as well as our SEC filings for a full discussion of the company's risk factors. The information we will provide today is accurate as of September 30, 2024, and we will not be updating any forward-looking statements to reflect facts or circumstances after this call.

I'll now turn the call over to Archie Brown.

Archie Brown

Thanks, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call.

Yesterday afternoon, we announced our financial