Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 25, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Freiberger - Vice President of Investor Relations

Chris Peterson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Erceg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Newell Brands' Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief discussion by management, we will open up the call for questions. In order to stay within the time schedule for the call, please limit yourself to one question during the Q&A session. Today's conference call is being recorded. A live webcast of this call is available at ir.newellbrands.com.

I will now turn the call over to Joanne Freiberger, VP of Investor Relations, Ms. Freiberger, you may begin.

Joanne Freiberger

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Newell Brands' third quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Chris Peterson, our President and CEO; and Mark Erceg, our CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements. I refer you to the cautionary language and risk factors available in our earnings release, our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for a further discussion of the factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Please also recognize that today's remarks will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to as normalized