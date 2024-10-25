Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) delivered better than expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as the REIT had a performing loan portfolio, a stable current expected credit loss trend and very good dividend coverage. In the third-quarter, Ladder Capital generated 1.30X dividend coverage
Ladder Capital: 8.1% CRE Yield With 1.3X Dividend Coverage
Summary
- Ladder Capital's Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, showing robust dividend coverage of 1.30X and a stable book value.
- The REIT's portfolio, primarily senior secured loans, is well-managed despite challenges in the U.S. office sector. The CECL reserve declined $2M Q/Q, indicating strong loan quality.
- Ladder Capital's shares trade at a 5% discount to book value, offering potential capital upside in addition to an 8.1% dividend yield.
- Despite sector risks, Ladder Capital's stable earnings and healthy dividend coverage profile suggest it remains a buy, with the potential for a revaluation to $12, the REIT's book value.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD, LADR, BXMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.