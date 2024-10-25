The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Spivak Bernstein - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Chris Swift - Chairman and CEO

Beth Costello - Chief Financial Officer

Morris Tooker - Head of Commercial Lines

Melinda Thompson - Head of Personal Lines

Mike Fish - Head of Group Benefits

Conference Call Participants

Brian Meredith - UBS (US)

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Joshua Shanker - Bank of America

Alex Scott - Barclays

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Susan Spivak, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Susan Spivak Bernstein

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our call and webcast on third quarter 2024 earnings. Yesterday, we reported results and posted all of the earnings-related materials on our website.

Now I'd like to introduce our speakers. To start, we have Chris Swift, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Beth Costello, our Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, we will begin taking your questions. Also to assist us with your questions are several members of our management team.

Now just a few comments before Chris begins. Today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and