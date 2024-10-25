Merck Q3 Earnings Review: Solid Financials May Be Undermined By New Keytruda Threat

Oct. 25, 2024 2:56 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK) StockSMMT
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s Q3 earnings report is anticipated on 31st October — next Thursday.
  • Despite strong Q2 performance, Merck's stock fell due to a guidance downgrade related to issues with key drugs Gardasil and Winrevair.
  • Merck's diversified pipeline includes promising oncology candidates and a new pneumococcal vaccine, but lacks a ready-made Keytruda replacement.
  • Investors should monitor R&D updates closely, as Merck's future hinges on new drug developments amid looming patent expirations.
  • Keytruda is now under threat not only from patent expiries but also from new drug candidate ivonescimab, the first to outperform it in a Phase 3 study. It shouldn't be forgotten that >$9bn p.a. selling Gardasil also loses patent protection in 2028.

Megaphone on blue background, flat lay. Marketing and advertising concept

Radachynskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report its Q3 earnings next Thursday, 31st October. I covered the company shortly before Q2 earnings, assigning the stock a "Hold" rating. My reasoning was fairly straightforward - after surging

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio, or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.41K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News