WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rodger Levenson - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

David Burg - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Steve Clark - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Conference Call Participants

Russell Gunther - Stephens

Kate Ashley - KBW

Sharanjit Cheema - D.A. Davidson

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the WSFS Financial Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I now like to turn the call over to Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Rodger Levenson

Thank you, Ron, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today.

Before we get started, I wanted to officially introduce the newest member of our executive leadership team, Executive Vice President and CFO, David Burg. As many of you know, David joined WSFS in mid-August following a 17-year career at Citigroup. During his short tenure with WSFS, he has demonstrated the leadership and skills to accelerate our growth and deliver shareholder value. We're thrilled to have him on the team. David?

David Burg

Thank you, Rodger, and thank you, everyone, for joining our third quarter 2024 earnings call. Our earnings release and earnings release supplement, which we will refer to on today's call, can be found in the investor relations section of our company website. In addition to Rodger Levenson, our Chairman, President, and CEO, I'm joined by Art Bacci, Chief Operating Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

Prior to reviewing our financial results, I would like to