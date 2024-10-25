The stock market continues to hover near all-time highs, while a number of consumer-facing businesses are warning of slower spending. To me, that's a perfect signal that investors should be exercising extreme caution in investing in the markets, as tight conditions may continue to
Stitch Fix: Never-Ending Declines (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Downgrading Stitch Fix to a strong sell on continued poor fundamentals.
- The company continues to see double-digit revenue declines and an endless bleeding of active customers.
- The company's niche is unclear, facing sharp competition and tightening macro conditions, leading to a -17% y/y revenue decline forecast for FY25.
- The majority of the company's value lies in its ~$250 million cash balances, but with customers continuing to defect, it's unclear if the company will be able to bounce back.
