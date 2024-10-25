Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (GZPZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCPK:GZPZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 12:15 PM ET

Jean-Baptiste Choimet - CEO of GTT

Thierry Hochoa - Group CFO

Jean-Baptiste Garnier - Investor Relations

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Jean-Baptiste Choimet

Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us this Friday afternoon for our Q3 activity update. I am pleased to have Thierry Hochoa, our CFO, here with me today. Without further delay, let's dive into the key highlights.

So let's start with the key figures on the right part of the slide. In the third quarter, we maintained strong order momentum, bringing the total to 68 new LNG carriers orders since the start of the year. We also secured 12 ethane careers, including eight ultra large ethane carriers or ULEC, which will be the largest ethane carriers in the world. I will provide more details on these later in the presentation. Finally, we received an order for 12 LNG-powered container vessels, which will feature our 1 Barg [indiscernible] tank design. We also received an order for one bunker vessel.

For the first nine months, revenues stand at EUR465 million, marking a 55% increase compared to last year. Thierry will dive deeper into the numbers shortly. As for our guidance, I am pleased to report that in the