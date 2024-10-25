Vale S.A. (VALE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Q3: 2024-10-24 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.07 | Revenue of $9.55B (-7.95% Y/Y) beats by $46.95M

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gustavo Pimenta - Chief Executive Officer
Murilo Muller - Acting Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Rogério Nogueira - Acting Executive Vice President, Iron Ore Solutions
Carlos Medeiros - Executive Vice President of Operations
Shaun Usmar - Chief Executive Officer of Vale Base Metals
Alexandre D'Ambrosio - Executive Vice President of Corporate and External Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Rodolfo Angele - J.P. Morgan
Daniel Sasson - Itau BBA
Leonardo Correa - BTG
Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America
Rafael Barcellos - Bradesco BBI
Marina Calero - RBC Capital Markets
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research
Christopher LaFemina - Jefferies
Jon Brandt - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Vale's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This conference is being recorded, and the replay will be available on our website at vale.com. The presentation is also available for download in English and Portuguese from our website. To listen to the call in Portuguese, please press the globe icon on the lower right side of your Zoom screen and then choose to enter the Portuguese room. Then select mute original audio, so that you won't hear the English version in the background.

We would like to inform that all participants are currently in a listen-only mode for the presentations. Further instructions will be provided before we begin the question-and-answer section of our call. We would like to advise that forward-looking statements may be provided in this presentation, including Vale's expectations about future events or results, encompassing those matters listed in the respective presentation.

We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties. To obtain information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by

