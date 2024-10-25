The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 25, 2024 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Chad Keetch - CIO, EVP, and Secretary
Barry Port - CEO
Spencer Burton - President and COO
Suzanne Snapper - EVP, CFO
Conference Call Participants
Tao Qiu - Macquarie
Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets
David MacDonald - Truist
Scott Fidel - Stephens
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Ensign Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Keetch.
Chad Keetch
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 29, 2024.
We want to remind anyone that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, October 25, 2024, and these statements have not been or will be updated subsequent to today's call.
Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results.
Except as required by federal securities laws, Ensign and its independent subsidiaries do not undertake to publicly update or revise any
- Read more current ENSG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts