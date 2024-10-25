QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) had an impactful Q3'24 as management announced the first production of the B Sample cells of QSE-5 for testing across its OEM customers as well as the deployment of Raptor. With Cobra being deployed in
QuantumScape May Face EV Adoption Headwinds When It Comes Time To Produce
Summary
- QuantumScape announced the first production of B Sample cells and deployment of Raptor, with higher volume production expected in 2025 via Cobra and PowerCo partnership.
- Despite technological advancements, long-term operational risks and waning EV interest can make timing the most important factor for QuantumScape's success.
- QuantumScape's financials show $841mm in liquidity, but additional equity raises are likely needed to sustain operations until potential commercialization in 2028.
