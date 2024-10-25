Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been experiencing heavy negative momentum in price over the past few years, but 2025 will likely be much more formidable. While the investment is risky due to greater competitors and a heavy
Canadian Solar: An Upcycle Is On The Horizon
Summary
- Canadian Solar is a risky but potentially rewarding short-term investment, with a projected 20% price increase in 2025 despite competition and geopolitical risks.
- The company is vertically integrated and diversified, with significant exposure to China, which could face tariff issues under a Trump presidency.
- Valuation metrics suggest Canadian Solar is undervalued, but its lower EBITDA growth and negative free cash flow margin make it less attractive than its peers.
- Given the cyclical nature of the solar industry, Canadian Solar is a moderate Buy for 2025-2026, but not a long-term holding.
