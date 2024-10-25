In this analysis, we resume our regional bank coverage with a look into the earnings of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC ), a bank headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. We like holding shares following this print, after

Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up from November 1st, but right now, we have a big sale on the current price. Join NOW and you can lock in 75% of savings versus the $1,668 some members pay, this sale will end when 3 more members sign up.

We invite you to try us out, with a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Let's win together. Come take the next step. START WINNING!