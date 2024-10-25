First Financial Bancorp: Weakening Key Metrics, But Stabilizing

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • First Financial Bancorp reported a 5% drop in top-line revenues to $201 million, missing consensus estimates by $13 million, with net income at $52.5 million.
  • Loan growth was modest at 1% annualized, driven by leasing and mortgage origination, while the cost of deposits increased, impacting net interest margin.
  • Return metrics showed declines, with return on average assets at 1.17% and return on average equity at 8.8%, the lowest this year.
  • Asset quality saw mixed results, with nonperforming assets rising and provision for loan losses improving; tangible book value per FFBC share increased significantly.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Conceptual image of transparent coloured cubes

Richard Drury

In this analysis, we resume our regional bank coverage with a look into the earnings of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), a bank headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. We like holding shares following this print, after

Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up from November 1st, but right now, we have a big sale on the current price. Join NOW and you can lock in 75% of savings versus the $1,668 some members pay, this sale will end when 3 more members sign up.

We invite you to try us out, with a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Let's win together. Come take the next step. START WINNING!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
42.04K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FFBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FFBC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFBC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News