Edwards Lifesciences Q3: Divesting Critical Care And Focusing On Structural Hearts
Summary
- I reiterate my “Strong Buy” on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, with a fair value of $85 per share, due to strategic focus on structural heart and new product investments.
- Edwards Lifesciences reported 9.6% organic revenue growth and a 7.2% increase in the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement segment in Q3 2024.
- The sale of the Critical Care business for $4.2 billion will fund share buybacks, acquisitions, and strategic investments, enhancing growth in high-potential areas.
- Despite temporary Q4 headwinds, Edwards Lifesciences' market leadership and recent acquisitions position it well for accelerated growth in the structural heart market.
