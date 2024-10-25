Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ray Hanley - President, Federated Investors Management Company

Chris Donahue - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Donahue - Chief Financial Officer

Deborah Cunningham - Chief Investment Officer, Money Markets

Saker Nusseibeh - Chief Executive Officer , Federated Hermes Limited

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan Chase

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Brennan Hawken - UBS

John Dunn - Evercore ISI

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Federated Investors Management Company Q3 2024 Analyst Call and webcast. At this time all participants are on a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to the President of Federated Investors Management Company, Ray Hanley. The floor is yours.

Ray Hanley

Morning. Welcome to the FHI Q3 call. And leading today's call will be Chris Donahue, CEO and President of Federated Hermes; and Tom Donahue, Chief Financial Officer. Joining us for the Q&A are Saker Nusseibeh, the CEO of Federated Hermes Limited; and Debbie Cunningham, the Chief Investment Officer for Money Markets.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, and we want to note that Federated Hermes' actual results may be materially different than the results implied by such statements. Please review the risk disclosures in our SEC filings. No assurance can be given as to future results, and Federated Hermes assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Chris?

Chris Donahue

Thank you, Ray. Good morning all.

I will review Federated Hermes business performance and Tom will comment on our