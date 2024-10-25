First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 25, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tony Rossi - IR

Scott Wylie - Chairman and CEO

Julie Courkamp - COO

David Weber - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Woody Lay - KBW

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Ross Haberman - RLH Investments

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Western Financial Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tony Rossi. Please go ahead.

Tony Rossi

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for First Western Financial's third quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us from First Western's management team are Scott Wylie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Julie Courkamp, Chief Operating Officer; and David Weber, Chief Financial Officer. We will use the slide presentation as part of our discussion this morning. If you have not done so already, please visit the Events and Presentations page of First Western's Investor Relations website to download a copy of the presentation.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of First Western Financial that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. I would also direct you to read the disclaimers in our earnings release and