First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Corey Chambas - CEO

Dave Seiler - President & Chief Operating Officer

Brian Spielmann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - .A. Davidson

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Business Financial Services Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to First Business Financial Services, Inc. CEO, Corey Chambas. Please go ahead.

Corey Chambas

Good afternoon, everyone. Today marks our first quarterly earnings call, and we appreciate your time and interest in First Business Bank. Joining me today is our President and Chief Operating Officer, Dave Seiler; and our CFO, Brian Spielmann. Today, we'll discuss our financial performance, operational highlights and strategic initiatives followed by a Q&A session. I'd like to direct you to our third quarter earnings release and investor presentation, which are available through our website at ir.firstbusiness.bank. We encourage you to review these alongside our other investor materials.

Before we begin, please note, this call may include forward-looking statements, and the company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are listed in the earnings release and on the company's most recent annual report Form 10-K, as may be supplemented from time-to-time in the company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. There, you can also find information related to any non-GAAP financial