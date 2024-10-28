4 Things You Need To Know About The Most Important Earnings Week Of The Year

Oct. 28, 2024 7:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, META, NVDA
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader
(23min)

Summary

  • The last week of October is crucial for tech earnings with Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Meta reporting, influencing year-end stock performance.
  • Big tech's growth spending plans, particularly in A.I., will significantly impact corporate America's future growth and the broader economy.
  • The U.S. economy continues to outperform other advanced economies, with faster GDP growth translating to higher corporate profits and improved stock returns.
  • Higher investment in R&D and automation is key to maintaining superior growth, and tech could potentially dominate the S&P 500 through 2047.
  • Earnings growth of 12% to 15% through the end of the decade creates one of the best market conditions in years (up to 30% upside in the next year). This week could confirm or call into question the underlying secular super-growth cycle thesis that has been driving the market since 2022.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Bottom Line Up Front: The Last Week of October is The Most Important Earnings Week Of The Year

The end of the year is usually the best period for stocks.

Record buybacks are expected to be a significant

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my real money $3.3 million ZEUS Family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
113.53K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News