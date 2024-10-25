OMFS: Dynamic Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF With Mixed Results
Summary
- OMFS is a multi-factor small-cap blend ETF that has beat its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index, by 10.52% since its launch in 2017. Its expense ratio is moderate at 0.39%.
- OMFS emphasizes 2-3 factors based on a proprietary model's assessment of the current economic cycle: recovery, expansion, slowdown, or contraction.
- The current regime is slowdown, where quality and low volatility are prioritized over size, value, and momentum. Compared to its peers, this composition has many benefits.
- However, OMFS is unpredictable, with portfolio turnover averaging 253% from 2020-2023. In addition, its monthly batting average is only 47%, indicating the strategy is unproven.
- I've assigned OMFS a "hold" rating due to its strong fundamentals, but I encourage readers to consider other options first. This article includes a fundamental comparison with IWM, IJR, FESM, and DFAS.
