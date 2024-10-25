Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Sodexo S.A. (OTCPK:SDXAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Virginia Jeanson - IR
Sophie Bellon - CEO & Chairwoman
Sebastien De Tramasure - Group CFO
Conference Call Participants
Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley
Simona Sarli - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Vicki Stern - Barclays
Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas
Leo Carrington - Citi
Simon Lechipre - Jefferies
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic
Virginia Jeanson
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Fiscal 2024 Results Call. I'm here with Sophie Bellon and Sebastien De Tramasure. They'll go through the presentation and then take your questions as usual.
The slides and the press releases are available on sodexo.com, and you'll be able to access this webcast on our website for the next 12 months. The call is being recorded, but may not be reproduced or transmitted without our consent. Please get back to the IR team if you have any further questions after the call. I remind you that the Q1 fiscal 2024 revenues announcement will be on Tuesday, 7th of January.
I now hand you over to Sophie.
Sophie Bellon
Thank you very much, Virginia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.
Fiscal year 2024 has been a transformative year marked by two very major and decisive steps to further focus and simplify the Group. As you all know, we spun off Pluxee in February and sold our stake in Bellon SA, distributing a special interim dividend from the proceeds at the end of August.
With our simplified structure, reorganized by geography, we are positioned as a pure player in food and targeted FM services in 45 countries. Collectively, we are all mobilized to enhance our operational execution in food and FM services to drive profitable growth for the long term. And before I go into
- Read more current SDXAY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts