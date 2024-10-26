Not All Crypto Is Created Equal
Summary
- Bitcoin and Ethereum, with market caps of $1.3 trillion and $300 billion respectively, have diverged significantly in performance since mid-summer.
- As of July 15th, both cryptos were up 50% YTD, but Ethereum has since lost most gains while Bitcoin continued to rally.
- The Bitcoin to Ethereum ratio has widened to just under 27, a level not seen in over three years, highlighting Bitcoin's recent dominance.
