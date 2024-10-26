Not All Crypto Is Created Equal

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.49K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum, with market caps of $1.3 trillion and $300 billion respectively, have diverged significantly in performance since mid-summer.
  • As of July 15th, both cryptos were up 50% YTD, but Ethereum has since lost most gains while Bitcoin continued to rally.
  • The Bitcoin to Ethereum ratio has widened to just under 27, a level not seen in over three years, highlighting Bitcoin's recent dominance.

Woman hanging from green currency symbol balloons

Klaus Vedfelt

In the crypto space, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) are considered two of the most credible with market caps of $1.3 trillion and $300 billion, respectively. While there is a tendency for many investors/speculators to lump the two together

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.49K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News