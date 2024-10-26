Earlier this year, I wrote an article about Prio S.A. (OTCPK:PTRRY), the most significant Brazilian private oil company, whose strategy consists primarily of asset recovery, production, and investment. I highlighted the bullish investment thesis around the company based on
Prio: Addressing The Latest Setbacks
Summary
- Prio's ADR has declined significantly this year due to falling oil prices and delays in drilling a key production field. This comes despite the company's low lifting costs.
- The Wahoo field's delayed production start, now expected in Q2 2025, and the Peregrino field acquisition are key future catalysts for Prio.
- Prio's share buyback program and low net debt position demonstrate management's confidence and financial strength, despite current market challenges.
- Long-term bullish outlook remains due to Prio's high ROIC, low EV/EBITDA ratio, and expected production increases from Wahoo and Peregrino fields.
