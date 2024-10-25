Signify N.V. (SFFYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Signify N.V. (OTCPK:SFFYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thelke Gerdes - Head, Investor Relations

Eric Rondolat - Chief Executive Officer

Zeljko Kosanovic - Chief Financial Officer

Thelke Gerdes

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Signify's earnings call for the third quarter 2024. With me today are Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify; and Zeljko Kosanovic, the CFO. During this call, Eric will first take you through the third quarter highlights after which Zeljko will present the company's third quarter financial performance. Eric will then come back to discuss the outlook for the remainder of the year. And after that we will be happy to take your questions.

Our press release and presentation were published at 7:00 o'clock this morning. Both documents are available for download from our Investor Relations website. The transcript of this conference call will be made available as soon as possible.

And with that, I will hand over to Eric.

Eric Rondolat

Thank you, Thelke. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Let's start with some highlights from the third quarter of 2024 on Slide 4. So we grew our installed base of connected lighting points to 139 million and our LED base sales reached 90% of total