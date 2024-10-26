Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Brunk - CFO

Jeffrey Lorberbaum - Chairman & CEO

Christopher Wellborn - President, COO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Wojs - Baird

John Lovallo - UBS

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Andrew Azzi - JPMorgan

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Trevor Allinson - Wolf Research

Samuel Reid - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Mohawk Industries Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to James Brunk. Please go ahead.

James Brunk

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning. Welcome to Mohawk Industries quarterly investor conference call. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Wellborn, President and Chief Operating Officer. Today, we'll update you on the company's third quarter performance and provide guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024.

I'd like to remind everyone that our press release and statements that we make during this call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in our press release and our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This call may include discussion of non-GAAP numbers. For a reconciliation of any non-GAAP to GAAP amounts, please refer to our Form 8-K and press release in the Investors