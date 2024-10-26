Managed Care Insurers See Wall Street Dip As Earnings Fall Short

Oct. 26, 2024 12:35 AM ETUNH, CNC, CI, ELV, MOH, HUM, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.15K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Shares of major managed care insurers, including UnitedHealth, Centene, and Molina, have declined due to high costs from Medicare Advantage and Medicaid patient acuity.
  • UnitedHealth lowered its full-year EPS outlook, impacted by the Change Healthcare cyberattack, but maintains an 'overweight' rating due to diversified business lines.
  • Molina Healthcare saw the sharpest stock decline, with a high medical loss ratio, but reaffirmed its 2024 EPS guidance, noting improved Marketplace plans.

Wall Street trader using phone outdoors

xavierarnau

Shares in several large managed care insurers declined in recent weeks amid a difficult earnings season marred by high costs associated with government subsidized plans.

A combination of high costs associated with Medicare Advantage - expanded versions of government subsidized plans

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.15K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
CNC--
Centene Corporation
CI--
The Cigna Group
ELV--
Elevance Health, Inc.
MOH--
Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News