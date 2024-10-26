U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Sizable Tech And Biotech IPOs Are Joined By A Flurry Of Small Names
Summary
- Three sizable IPOs priced this past week, joined by a flurry of small issuers and blank check companies - Ingram Micro, Septerna, and WeRide.
- Several small issuers also listed this past week, including Synergy CHC, High Roller Technologies, SAG Holdings, and Li Bang.
- Two IPOs are tentatively scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar throughout the week - Peak Resources and Jinxin Technology.
