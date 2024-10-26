Can Broadcom Dethrone Nvidia For The Title Of AI Top Dog? (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Broadcom has seen significant gains due to the AI boom but remains unlikely to surpass Nvidia as the top AI semiconductor stock.
  • Despite strong financial performance and growth, Broadcom's valuation multiples are high, indicating the stock is overvalued relative to its growth rate.
  • Short and intermediate-term technical analyses show mixed signals, while the long-term outlook is positive with strong uptrend support.
  • Given the rich valuation and mixed technicals, Broadcom deserves a hold rating, with Nvidia's top position in AI semiconductors remaining secure.

Dog in the crown, in royal clothes, on a natural background. Dog lord, prince, dog power theme

Mariana Mikhailova

Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) has taken the spotlight in the past couple of years as the AI boom has propelled its stock to levels previously almost unimaginable. However, another much less known semiconductor company, Broadcom Inc. (

I'm a technically-oriented Canadian investor with a focus on U.S. markets, particularly in tech and financials. I graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction, with a major in Finance. I'm also a proud lifetime member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honour Society.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

