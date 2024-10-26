Joseph Gagnon is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a former senior Fed staffer, and a returning guest to the podcast. Joe rejoins David on Macro Musings to talk about the unholy trinity behind the COVID inflation
Joseph Gagnon On The Trinity Of COVID-Era Inflation And The Upcoming Fed Framework Review
Summary
- Some people thought that we would need a big recession to get rid of inflation, and some people thought it's going to go away on its own.
- The bond market is not a good long-run predictor, but it does react quickly. Whenever something new comes along, it can't foresee it, but it does react quickly when it does see it.
- Looking at inflation expectations— the shorter-term bonds didn't get it until it was already happening. But medium- to longer-term ones, they remained anchored fairly well.
- The primary deficits, going forward, have increased, but despite that we are seeing inflation come down. It seems like we have defied the laws of the fiscal theory of the price level.
