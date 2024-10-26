Weatherford: Q3 Shows A Very Mixed Picture

Tamas Sandor profile picture
Tamas Sandor
103 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Weatherford International's Q3 revenue missed analyst expectations, but EPS beat estimates, showing mixed financial performance.
  • Segment revenues remained flat, with minimal growth, and adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3%, indicating slowing growth.
  • Despite positive capital allocation moves and reduced net debt, the company's future growth outlook is unclear.
  • Given the low dividend yield and lack of undervaluation, I recommend holding rather than buying Weatherford stock.

An Oilfield Worker in His Thirties Pumps Down Lines at an Oil and Gas Drilling Pad Site on a Cold, Sunny, Winter Morning

Hoptocopter

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is a global oil and gas services company providing a range of drilling, field engineering and production optimization solutions. Most of the services in this industry are quite complex, and it is typical for a company

This article was written by

Tamas Sandor profile picture
Tamas Sandor
103 Followers
I am a full-time investor focusing on high-quality and growth companies. One of my other major areas is stocks with high starting dividends and low valuations. I regularly use EVA framework in addition to the normal accounting metrics. I try to have a portfolio balance between dividend-paying stocks and stocks with high growth but lower dividend payouts. Overall, I have 8 years of experience of investing in stocks and fortunately, I have had more good investments than bad since I started doing this. I also keep companies in my portfolio that pay no dividends at all, but have a great potential to grow well and even pay dividends later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WFRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News