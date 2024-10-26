When Tailwinds Become Headwinds

  • Looking beyond the short-term environment of the next twelve months or so, what are the biggest structural concerns that keep you up at night?
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell from mid-teens levels in 1981 to less than one percent at the height of ZIRP.
  • In the developed world, populations are either growing at a rate below the natural replacement level (the US and much of Europe) or in outright decline (Japan).

On Thursday, we were participating in a panel discussion at a wealth management conference near Philadelphia, and the moderator posed an interesting question. Looking beyond the short-term environment of the next twelve months or so, he asked, what are the biggest structural

