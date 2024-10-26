What Will Ongoing Fed Rate Cuts Mean For Fixed Income?

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
3.11K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • With the Fed managing a soft landing, interest rates may come back down just as quickly as they went up.
  • Falling rates should help bond prices overall and give investors more reason to come off the sidelines.
  • Moving out of cash and into short-term bonds makes sense though the intermediate term seems more attractive.

Fixed income concept. Types of investment security that pay investors fixed interest or dividend payments until their maturity date. Finance business conceptual. Money bag.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Matt Brill, Head of North American Investment Grade | Todd Schomberg, Senior Portfolio Manager

After being on hold at 5.5% since July 2023, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 50-basis point rate cut in the federal funds rate on September 18. The

This article was written by

Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
3.11K Followers
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.Be the first to know! Sign up for Invesco US Blog and get expert investment views as they post.Disclosure for all Invesco US articles: Before investing, carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (Invesco PowerShares). Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ©2015 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News