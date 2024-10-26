Mohawk Industries: Looking For A Floor

Oct. 26, 2024 5:40 AM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Shares of Mohawk Industries found a floor around $100 in 2023 as the largest interest rate scares ended during the year.
  • Mohawk, the world's largest flooring company, has returned to earnings growth this year, but might end the year on a softer note.
  • Long-term fundamentals remain strong, with potential for earnings to surpass $10 per share and further growth anticipated in 2025, making current prices appealing.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sofa with coffee table by window in living room

Morsa Images

In the spring of 2023, I believed that shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) were finding a floor around the $100 mark. The company was seeing earnings being pressured following the correction in the housing market, itself the result of higher

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
26.34K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MHK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MHK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MHK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MHK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News