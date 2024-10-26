Units of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) experienced significant selling pressure after the new energy company reported worse than expected third quarter results this week and reported a 7% year-over-year decline in its EBITDA, in part due to divestitures. Units of NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy Partners: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful
Summary
- NextEra Energy Partners' units fell over 16% due to worse-than-expected Q3 results and a significant decline in EBITDA, raising concerns about distribution stability.
- I believe, at the current valuation level, the risk of a distribution cut is already priced in.
- NEP also declared a new distribution of $0.9175 per unit, a 1.4% increase, suggesting a near-term distribution cut is unlikely.
- NEP's valuation is relatively cheap compared to peers.
- The energy company's long-term growth prospects remain attractive, especially in the renewables sector due to growing power demand driven by Data Centers.
