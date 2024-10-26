Super Micro Computer: Over Sold Status Triggers Cheap AI Buying Opportunity

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.3K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • SMCI's over sold status brings about a rich capital appreciation potential, as observed in the extremely cheap FWD PEG non-GAAP ratio of 0.25x.
  • If anything, its long-term prospects remain extremely bright, as reported by numerous data center infrastructure peers and the double digit growth projections through FY2027.
  • SMCI appears to be well supported at the recent September 2024 bottom of between $38s and $40s as well, with the worst of the correction potentially behind us.
  • While serious investors may want to take note of the elevated short interest and the stock market's overly exuberant sentiments, we believe that the risk/ reward ratio appears to be compelling here.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

SMCI Is Inherently Undervalued - Offering Opportunistic Investors With The Rich Capital Appreciation Prospects

We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in August 2024, discussing why we had reiterated our Buy rating, attributed to the improved margin

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.3K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AVGO, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News