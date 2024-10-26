Castellum AB (publ) (CWQXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCPK:CWQXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Christoffer Stromback

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the webcast.

Let's start. Please go ahead. Joacim.

Joacim Sjoberg

Thank you, Christoffer. Hello, everyone, and good morning. This is Joacim Sjoberg, I'm CEO of Castellum.

First, let me give you a very brief introduction to those of you who don't know us that well. We are one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region. We are a fully integrated company with local hands-on presence where our assets are located. The property portfolio is in attractive growth regions in the Nordics, and we're exposed to the robust market in Norway by Entra, which is an associated company. You can see on this map the location of our property portfolio.

As of last of September, our asset value sums up to SEK 155 billion including our share in Entra. Of those SEK 155 billion over 74% is located in the Nordic metropolitan areas -- meaning urban areas with at least 1 million people. And the remaining is in growing regional cities in Sweden. We have a yearly contract value of approximately SEK 9.5 billion.