GoodRx: The Tide Is Turning The Wrong Way (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 26, 2024 12:00 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
29.15K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Downgrading GoodRx to a sell rating on recent decline fundamentals.
  • GoodRx's revenue growth is decelerating, with significant reliance on retail partnerships and cyclical transactional revenue, making it a risky investment.
  • Q2 earnings showed minimal growth and a shrinking subscription base, with further challenges expected in Q3 due to store closures and program sunsets.
  • Despite a reasonable valuation, GoodRx's ongoing struggles and lack of growth prospects make it advisable to sell and invest elsewhere.

Young woman listening to advice of male pharmacist at pharmaceutical industry

Maskot

With the stock market continuing to tread highs amid a potential economic slide, I continue to emphasize careful stock selection as the best way to beat the markets from here on out. And in particular, economic weakness is likely to have

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
29.15K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GDRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News