Meet A Retirement Portfolio That Works Like An Annuity

Summary

  • Annuities offer guaranteed protection and income, but ETFs can mimic these benefits with more liquidity and fewer fees, though no investment is risk-free.
  • Innovator's ETFs provide 100% downside protection for equity index exposure, limiting potential upside but ensuring no losses, ideal for risk-averse investors.
  • The portfolio combines 60% defined equity exposure and 40% short-term fixed income to minimize risk and maintain stability, outperforming traditional 60/40 portfolios in downturns.
  • This conservative portfolio allows investors to benefit from stock and bond returns without significant risks, making it a viable alternative to annuities, although not a perfect replacement.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

Introduction

There are a lot of buzzwords in finance, some more polarizing than others. "Annuity" is one of those very polarizing words; different camps of financial thought feel differently about them. Personally, I believe that all financial tools can have a purpose and

This article was written by

Financial advisor and research analyst from Southern California.My work covers equities, funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis; asset allocation, tech, portfolio management, alternatives, and derivatives."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyFollow me @ https://linktr.ee/realjbowman

