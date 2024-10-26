Orange S.A. (FNCTF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Orange S.A. (OTCPK:FNCTF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Christel Heydemann - Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Martinez - Chief Financial Officer

Jean-François - Chief Executive Officer, Orange France

Mari-Noëlle - Chief Executive Officer, Orange Europe

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Nicolas Cote-Colisson - HSBC

Jakob Bluestone - BNP Paribas Exane

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan

Titus Krahn - Bank of America

Stephane Beyazian - ODDO

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Christel Heydemann

Good morning, and thank you for joining our Q3 results presentation.

Following a summer marked by the success of the Olympic Games, where we demonstrated to the world our unparalleled expertise, we are pleased to report strong Q3 results and confirm our full year guidance.

In France, despite the competitive market on the low end, we have delivered a good commercial performance. Middle East and Africa strongly contributed to our Q3 results with the sixth quarter in a row of double-digit growth. I will seize this opportunity to zoom in on this.

Let's start with a few words on the Paris 2024 Olympics, which was a great opportunity to demonstrate our technological leadership by providing full connectivity for this unprecedented event. Whereas in Tokyo for the Olympics in 2021, there were five operators connecting the event. Orange was the only operator for these games with over 1,000 technical experts mobilized. We played our role perfectly