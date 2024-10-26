GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is a biopharmaceutical company with a long history of driving innovation in developing vaccines, specialty medicines, and general healthcare. The company has important products such as Shingrix and Arexvy in its vaccine segment. GSK also presents a strong
GSK Q3 Earnings Preview: Shingrix And Arexvy Make The Stock A 'Strong Buy'
Summary
- GSK's major growth drivers, Shingrix and Arexvy, along with recent legal progress, make its current undervaluation unjustified, leading to a "Strong Buy" rating.
- The company’s diversified portfolio includes vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicines, with significant contributions from HIV and oncology treatments.
- Despite legal and regulatory challenges, GSK's strategic partnerships and international expansion, particularly in China, enhance its growth potential.
- GSK stock's valuation remains attractive with a low EV/EBITDA ratio, suggesting a buying opportunity as revenues are poised to grow into 2025.
- Risks include margin pressure and regulatory uncertainties, especially as margins declined from 24.3% in Q2 2023 to 16.5% in Q2 2024.
