EWC: Growth Outlook Not Strong Due To Low Exposure To Technology Sector

Oct. 26, 2024 8:52 AM ETiShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.01K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • EWC's high exposure to financials and low exposure to technology dampens its growth outlook compared to the S&P 500.
  • Canada's weak economy and high household debt limit growth prospects for EWC's financial sector-heavy portfolio.
  • Despite a fair valuation, EWC's earnings growth forecast is inferior to the S&P 500 due to low tech sector exposure.
  • Investors should seek alternatives given EWC's weak near-term outlook and limited long-term growth potential.

Red Maple

Martin Wahlborg/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We last covered iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in September 2019. At that time, we noted EWC’s higher exposure to financials sector and the lack of any near-term catalysts that will lift the fund

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.01K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News