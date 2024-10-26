Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 3:45 AM ET

Annie Ho - Head of Investor Relations

Jens Henriksson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anders Karlsson - Chief Financial Officer

Rolf Marquardt - Chief Risk Officer

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Bettina Thurner - BNP Paribas

Gulnara Saitkulova - Morgan Stanley

Martin Ekstedt - Handelsbanken

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Markus Sandgren - Kepler Cheuvreux

Shrey Srivastava - Citigroup

Patrik Nilsson - Goldman Sachs

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Annie Ho

Good morning and thank you for dialling into Swedbank's Third Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Annie Ho from Investor Relations, and we also have our C-suite here today. Jens Henriksson, our CEO, Anders Karlsson, our CFO, and Rolf Marquardt, our CRO. We'll start with our usual presentation and follow up with Q&A.

With that, I hand over to you, Jens.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Annie. Swedbank has once again delivered a strong results. This time, further supported by one-off and timing effects. We are creating value for our customers and shareholders in both good and bad times.

The global economy is being challenged by increased geopolitical uncertainty, low growth and high debt. In addition, Europe needs considerable investments. Looking at our home markets, Lithuania's economy is performing strongly, while Latvia is more sluggish.

In Sweden and Estonia, it will take more time before households feel the impact of their stronger purchasing power and consumption begins to accelerate. The Fed, the ECB and the Riksbank cut their policy rates during the quarter and are expecting to cut again before the end of the year and further in 2025.

In 2025 and 2026, our four home markets will be among the fastest growing in