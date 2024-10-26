Elkem ASA (ELKEF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Elkem ASA (OTCPK:ELKEF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Odd-Geir Lyngstad - Vice President of Investor Relations

Helge Aasen - Chief Executive Officer

Morten Viga - Chief Financial Officer

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

Good morning. It's a pleasure welcoming you to Elkem's Third Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Odd-Geir Lyngstad, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations in Elkem.

With me today, I have Helge Aasen, CEO; and Morten Viga, CFO to take us through the business update, financial results and for the third quarter and also the outlook for the fourth quarter. After Helge and Morten's presentations, we will open for Q&A.

We will start with the business update. So please, Helge.

Helge Aasen

Thank you, Odd-Geir, and welcome, everyone. The EBITDA for Elkem in the third quarter is the highest since the first quarter of 2023, and profitability has gradually been improved, and that is despite weak market conditions, which are continuing.

The operating income for the group was NOK8 billion in the quarter, and the EBITDA ended up at NOK1.2 billion. So this gives an EBITDA margin of 15%, which is within our target corridor, 15% to 20%.

So we are satisfied with this achievement given the weak market conditions and I'd like to give credit to the Elkem organization, use this opportunity for the intensive improvement work that's ongoing. The improvement in EBITDA was mainly driven by the Silicones division and explained by higher sales volume and also operational improvements.

The result in this quarter also includes positive effects from the new production line in China. We've had a very successful start-up and the EBITDA contribution in the quarter from that line is NOK75 million. And Silicon Products are also continuing to deliver good results with an EBITDA margin of 23%. That is despite