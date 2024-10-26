I last covered First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in August, assigning a Strong Buy rating. Since that analysis, the stock has declined by over 5% in price. However, given the robust medium- to long-term potential for First Solar, I still consider this an
First Solar Q3 Preview: The Premier Solar Power Investment
Summary
- Despite a 5% decline since my August analysis, First Solar remains a Strong Buy due to its robust medium- to long-term growth potential and strategic market position.
- Q3 earnings are expected to be strong with expanded manufacturing capacity, despite headwinds including utility project delays and India overcapacity entering America.
- Valuation analysis supports a market cap target of over $38 billion in 2025, driven by anticipated revenue growth and favorable market conditions.
- Long-term risks include the cyclical nature of solar power, geopolitical hostilities, and policy uncertainties, but the long-term shift to renewable energy remains inevitable and favorable.
