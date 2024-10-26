Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCPK:HUSQF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Johan Andersson - Investor Relations

Pavel Hajman - Chief Executive Officer

Terry Burke - Chief Financial Officer

Adela Dashian - Jefferies

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG

Bjorn Enarson - Danske Bank

Ebba Bjorklid - DNB

Erik Cederberg - Handelsbanken

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Johan Andersson

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Presentation of Husqvarna Group's Report for the Third Quarter of 2024. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations and will be the moderator here today.

With me here in Stockholm, I have our CEO, Pavel Hajman; and our CFO, Terry Burke. Pavel and Terry will present the report and afterwards we will open up for Q&A session. And as always, you can ask your questions over the telephone conference or you can send them in via the web interface.

So with that, I open this presentation and leave the word over to you, Pavel.

Pavel Hajman

Thank you, Johan. So welcome everyone also from my side as well to today's call. And I'm very pleased that we are presenting a quarter with good growth in the strategically important areas of robotics and battery. Also, we deliver a very strong cash flow and reduced net debt. And this is despite the challenging market and cautious consumer spending that is still very much impacting us as a group.

And to navigate the challenging market conditions, we have accelerated the previously communicated cost saving programs with good results. And today, we have also announced further mitigating activities to reduce fixed costs and enhance efficiency. This Terry will present in detail later. However, importantly, in addition to this, we are also committed to identifying and implementing additional efficiency measures to further enhance our operational structure and effectiveness.